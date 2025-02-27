Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $580.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

