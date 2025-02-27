Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Relx by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

