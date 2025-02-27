David K. Loomis Sells 1,214 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CAO David K. Loomis sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $20,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,955.25. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
