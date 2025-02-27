David K. Loomis Sells 1,214 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CAO David K. Loomis sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $20,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,955.25. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

