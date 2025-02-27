DA Davidson Comments on The Shyft Group Q1 Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SHYF opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $364.69 million, a PE ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 1,216,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,773,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 203,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

