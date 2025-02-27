Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Up 462.1% in February

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, an increase of 462.1% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 98,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,379. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

