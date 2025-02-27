Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – February 27th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, BlackBerry, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that develop and provide technologies and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These stocks represent investments in the growing field of digital security, driven by increasing reliance on technology across businesses and governments worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.64. 15,642,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,796,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.25. 1,226,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.53. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.85, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.60. 4,128,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,839. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.50. 1,086,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,255. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.82. 1,176,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

BB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 22,681,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,286,471. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.29. 607,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,129. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

