CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%.
CVS Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON CVSG traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($13.16). The stock had a trading volume of 250,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,676. The company has a market capitalization of £743.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 930.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 972.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,646 ($20.88).
CVS Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.