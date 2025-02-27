CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Group (LON:CVSGGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Shares of LON CVSG traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($13.16). The stock had a trading volume of 250,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,676. The company has a market capitalization of £743.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 930.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 972.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,646 ($20.88).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

