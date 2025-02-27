Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

