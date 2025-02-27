Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter valued at $368,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS KAUG opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Company Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

