Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,703. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.
Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.