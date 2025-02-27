Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Count’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

About Count

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

