Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Count’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Count Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.
About Count
