Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $231,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:NJUN opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

