Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,610,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $40.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

