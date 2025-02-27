Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

