Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 14,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after buying an additional 875,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

