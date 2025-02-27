Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Orla Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OLA opened at C$10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 224.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.15. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.92.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

