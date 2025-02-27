Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYA. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.94.

AYA opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$9.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.56.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. Also, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total transaction of C$724,145.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

