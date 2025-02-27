Cormark Comments on DHI Media’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

