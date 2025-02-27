Convergence Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

