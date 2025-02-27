Convergence Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

