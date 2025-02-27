Convergence Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,822,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

