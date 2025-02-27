Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 8,043 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 542,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

