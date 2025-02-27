Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $441.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

