Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.77. 2,180,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,184,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $389,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,631.80. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 347,646 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $11,364,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,670.72. This trade represents a 93.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,730 shares of company stock valued at $45,827,255 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

