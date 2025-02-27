Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 1,698.1% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 225,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,013. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

