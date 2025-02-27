Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $552.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $375.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $217,771,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $196,154,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208,283 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

