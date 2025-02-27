CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 631.4% in February

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 631.4% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of CMCLF stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. CMOC Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.
About CMOC Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMOC Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.