CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 631.4% in February

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 631.4% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

Shares of CMCLF stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. CMOC Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

