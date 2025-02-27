CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 87.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $253.53.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.71%.

CME Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

