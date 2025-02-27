Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – February 24th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, Backblaze, GoPro, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of companies that provide data storage solutions over the internet, allowing users and businesses to save, access, and manage their digital information remotely. They represent an investment in the growing cloud computing industry by exposing investors to companies that offer scalable, secure, and often subscription-based storage services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $123.83. 825,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,803. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 192,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of TUYA traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.48. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

BLZE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 875,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.92.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $122.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. GoPro has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shares of SFWL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.02. 7,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Shengfeng Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

