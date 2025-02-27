CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.74 ($0.14), with a volume of 1619982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.65.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

