CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Insider Buys A$19,640.00 in Stock

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cassano acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$19,640.00 ($12,430.38).
CleanSpace Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.
About CleanSpace
