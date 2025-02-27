CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Insider Buys A$19,640.00 in Stock

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cassano acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$19,640.00 ($12,430.38).

CleanSpace Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Get CleanSpace alerts:

About CleanSpace

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CleanSpace Holdings Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of respirators and related products and services for healthcare and industrial employers worldwide. It offers CleanSpace HALO, a personal respiratory protection for healthcare; CleanSpace ULTRA, a personal respiratory protection for face/eye protection and water tolerance; CleanSpace2, a personal respiratory protection for workers in general industrial environments; and CleanSpace EX for personal protection for people working in explosive environments.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.