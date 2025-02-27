City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. City of London Investment Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 27.80%.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

CLIG remained flat at GBX 360 ($4.57) during midday trading on Thursday. 40,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,492. City of London Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 302 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 369.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 374.15. The company has a market capitalization of £174.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

About City of London Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.