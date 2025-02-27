Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $378.00 to $469.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.25.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $13.72 on Thursday, hitting $342.17. The stock had a trading volume of 309,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,081. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $377.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.69.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $120,847.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,907.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,690 shares of company stock worth $2,692,601. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

