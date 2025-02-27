CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from $3.60 to $3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,563. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 941.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

