Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.
Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $25.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.