Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $25.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

