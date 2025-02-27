Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.59. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.