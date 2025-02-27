China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SXTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 76,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,928. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

