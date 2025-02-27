China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SXTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 76,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,928. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
