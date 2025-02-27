China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 23.1% – Time to Sell?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 12,754,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 35,060,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
China Liberal Education Stock Down 23.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.
About China Liberal Education
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.
