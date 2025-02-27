Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,347 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.