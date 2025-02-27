Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

AMT opened at $200.75 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.