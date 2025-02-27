Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 130 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,713,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $186.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

