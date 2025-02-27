Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.9 million-$68.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.3 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.110 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $403.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -121.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

