Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes $1.33 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BE stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

