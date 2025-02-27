Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 12,432 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Trip.com Group stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
