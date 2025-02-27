Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 12,432 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

