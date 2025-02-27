Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to Hold Rating by Cormark

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

CGAU stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold



Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

