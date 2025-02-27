CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

