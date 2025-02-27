Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CPRX stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

