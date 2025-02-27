Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Decreased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 90.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after buying an additional 5,882,656 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after buying an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $232.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799 over the last 90 days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

