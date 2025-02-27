Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.96 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 0.1 %

CRI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 877,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,146. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

