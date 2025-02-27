Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52, Zacks reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Carter’s Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Citigroup cut their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

